Take Mother's Day to the next level with a cake in a cup! Kids will be able to wow their moms with this unique and delicious recipe from Patisserie 46.
John Kraus, owner and pastry chef at Patisserie 46, shares this special recipe.
Patisserie 46 'Fran' Cake
Pound cake
Cake flour- 140 grams/ 5 ounces
Baking powder- 1.5 grams/ a little less than 1/2 tsp
Eggs- 3
Sugar- 200 grams/ 7 ounces
Heavy whipping cream- 87 grams/ 3 ounces
Melted butter- 86 grams/ 3 ounces
Salt- 1 tsp
Sift flour and baking powder
Whisk the eggs until frothy with the sugar and salt
Alternately add the flour mixture and the cream
Add melted butter
Pour into a pan filling about 2/3 full and place in a preheated oven at 340 degrees until golden brown
Strawberries
Fresh strawberries- 100 grams/ 4 ounces
Litchi juice- (optional) 1/4 cup
Sugar- 1 Tbsp
Salt pinch
Cut strawberries to desired shape cover with sugar and litchi juice in a microwaveable bowl
Cover bowl tightly with cling film and microwave for 38 seconds
Allow to sit for 20 minutes
Whipped cream
Heavy whipping cream- half cup
Powdered sugar- 1.5 Tbsp
Vanilla extract- 1/2 tsp
Keep bowl and whisk cold
Whisk in a figure eight shape until the cream resembles shaving cream ( do not overwhip)
Cut pound cake and place in bottom of a cup or glass
Place strawberries or fruit of your choice onto the cake be generous with the juice
Cover with cream and place cup into refrigerator for one hour
Decorate with lime zest and fresh fruit.
Enjoy your cake in a cup!
Patisserie 46 in Minneapolis is also offering easy-to-make French Toast kits, chocolates and Mother’s Day baskets online. To find out more about these treats and their Pay it Forward program, visit patisserie46.com.