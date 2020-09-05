Pound cake

Cake flour- 140 grams/ 5 ounces

Baking powder- 1.5 grams/ a little less than 1/2 tsp

Eggs- 3

Sugar- 200 grams/ 7 ounces

Heavy whipping cream- 87 grams/ 3 ounces

Melted butter- 86 grams/ 3 ounces

Salt- 1 tsp



Sift flour and baking powder

Whisk the eggs until frothy with the sugar and salt

Alternately add the flour mixture and the cream

Add melted butter

Pour into a pan filling about 2/3 full and place in a preheated oven at 340 degrees until golden brown



Strawberries

Fresh strawberries- 100 grams/ 4 ounces

Litchi juice- (optional) 1/4 cup

Sugar- 1 Tbsp

Salt pinch



Cut strawberries to desired shape cover with sugar and litchi juice in a microwaveable bowl

Cover bowl tightly with cling film and microwave for 38 seconds

Allow to sit for 20 minutes



Whipped cream

Heavy whipping cream- half cup

Powdered sugar- 1.5 Tbsp

Vanilla extract- 1/2 tsp



Keep bowl and whisk cold

Whisk in a figure eight shape until the cream resembles shaving cream ( do not overwhip)



Cut pound cake and place in bottom of a cup or glass

Place strawberries or fruit of your choice onto the cake be generous with the juice

Cover with cream and place cup into refrigerator for one hour

Decorate with lime zest and fresh fruit.