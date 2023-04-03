Cars whip around on a frozen lake

For the past five years in February a company called Texas Drift Academy comes up with their own outfitted cars and teach people of all ages how to drift on ice.

Example video title will go here for this video

MANKATO, Minn. — You may have heard of cars whippin' donuts in the street, but can they bring the same drift to the ice?

For the past five years in February, a company called Texas Drift Academy has brought their own outfitted cars to Minnesota to teach people of all ages how to drift on the ice of Madison Lake right outside Mankato.

No concrete. No asphalt.

Just an occasional pesky snow bank that the drivers collide with.

"Normally, we drift on pavement and everything," said 18-year-old Olivia Speegle, here from Ohio. "And ice is just a lot different. And a lot more fun."

The group attracts people from all over the country, and even the world, because they say there is no place like Minnesota to do this certain type of drifting, as they say the ice conditions on Madison Lake are “usually perfect”.

"This year, we've had people from Norway, Sweden, Australia, Japan and Canada," said co-owner Josh Robinson.

Texas Drift Academy got a permit from Blue County sheriffs and tested the ice to make sure its safe for a couple of weeks.

The school teaches locals and other enthusiasts how to do it on the ice.

People of all ages from 18 to 65 can partake in this icy adventure, and the group encourages others to join in on the fun.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: