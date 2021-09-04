RECIPE: Blue Ribbon Baker Marjorie Johnson's Honey Date Yogurt Multigrain Bread

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — "Blue Ribbon Baker" Marjorie Johnson is back on KARE 11 Saturday this weekend!
Johnson, 102 years old, has been gifting the world with her sweetness and enthusiasm for more than a century.
Marjorie has won thousands of blue ribbons over the years for her baked goodies. She has also made appearances on national television such as the 'Tonight Show' and 'The Talk.'
Marjorie even has a day in her honor! In 2019, Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed August 31 Marjorie Johnson Day.
Marjorie also shared her recipe for Honey Date Yogurt Multigrain Bread. Check it out below!
Honey Date Yogurt Multigrain Bread (makes three loaves)
Ingredients for the dough:
- ½ cup water (l05-115 degrees)
- 2 packages Red Star Active Dry Yeast
- 1 teaspoon sugar
- 1¾ cups milk
- ½ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt
- 2 large eggs
- 1/3 cup canola oil
- 1/3 cup Honey
- 1 tablespoon salt
- 9-10 pitted medjool dates, pitted and diced (makes ~1 cup)
- ½ cup Rye Flour
- 3 ½ cups White Whole Wheat Flour
- 3 ½ to 4 cups Bread Flour
Ingredients for the topping:
- 1 egg
- 1 Tablespoon water
- 1/3 cup raw sunflower seeds
- Dissolve yeast and sugar in the water in a large electric mixing bowl.
- Add milk, yogurt, eggs, canola oil, honey, salt, dates, rye flour and the whole wheat flour. Using the paddle beater blend together on low speed and then beat for 4 minutes at medium speed.
- Change to bread hooks. Add bread flour to make a firm dough. Knead for 5 minutes on speed 2 until the dough goes completely around the bread hook.
- Remove dough from the mixer bowl. Place in a greased bowl, turn dough, cover the dough and let rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk.
- Punch down. Divide into three equal parts. Cover and let rest for 15 minutes.
- Roll out one part to an 8 by 12 inch rectangle. Roll up tightly starting with the 8” side. Seal bottom seam by pressing it against the loaf. Press down both ends to seal. Place in a greased 8 ½ by 4 ½ inch loaf pan. Repeat the process with the other two loaves.
- Cover, let rise in a warm place until doubled in bulk.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
- Make an egg wash by beating the egg and water together with a small wire whisk or fork. Brush top of loaves with egg wash and scatter the tops with sunflower seeds.
- Bake loaves in the middle of the oven for 35 minutes or until golden brown and sound hollow when tapped. If you have an instant thermometer you can insert it in the center and it should read 190 degrees. Remove from the pans. Place on wire racks to cool.