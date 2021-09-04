RECIPE: Blue Ribbon Baker Marjorie Johnson's Honey Date Yogurt Multigrain Bread

Johnson, 102, will be on KARE 11 Saturday to chat about her baking career.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — "Blue Ribbon Baker" Marjorie Johnson is back on KARE 11 Saturday this weekend!

Johnson, 102 years old, has been gifting the world with her sweetness and enthusiasm for more than a century.

Marjorie has won thousands of blue ribbons over the years for her baked goodies. She has also made appearances on national television such as the 'Tonight Show' and 'The Talk.'

Marjorie even has a day in her honor! In 2019, Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed August 31 Marjorie Johnson Day.

Marjorie also shared her recipe for Honey Date Yogurt Multigrain Bread. Check it out below!

Honey Date Yogurt Multigrain Bread (makes three loaves)

Ingredients for the dough:

½ cup water (l05-115 degrees)

2 packages Red Star Active Dry Yeast

1 teaspoon sugar

1¾ cups milk

½ cup plain nonfat Greek yogurt

2 large eggs

1/3 cup canola oil

1/3 cup Honey

1 tablespoon salt

9-10 pitted medjool dates, pitted and diced (makes ~1 cup)

½ cup Rye Flour

3 ½ cups White Whole Wheat Flour

3 ½ to 4 cups Bread Flour

Ingredients for the topping:

1 egg

1 Tablespoon water

1/3 cup raw sunflower seeds