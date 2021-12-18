Cathedral Festival of Lights to hold special presentations this weekend

The festival's Christmas Market will continue on Saturday night and will include hot drinks, food, gifts, firepits, carolers and more.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The return of the Cathedral Festival of Lights at the Cathedral of Saint Paul will also bring a free outdoor event and an immersive indoor presentation.

The festival started on Dec. 15 and will continue through Sunday, Dec. 19.

On Saturday and Sunday, the Starry Night presentation will take place from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. According to event officials, inside of the cathedral will be transformed into an immersive, 360-degree light and sound experience. Guests will be able to choose their own seats

Tickets cost $15 per person, or $40 for groups of five people or more and they can be found here.

The Beginning, the free outdoor presentation, will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The cathedral's 150-foot-tall eastern side will turn into a backdrop to tell the Christmas Story. The 12-minute show will air in a loop during the event's duration.

On Sunday, a limited drive-in viewing will be held with $10 per reservation. Tickets can be found here.

