Celebrate Love Gala for Ronald McDonald House Charities is scheduled to take place at the Depot in downtown Minneapolis on Oct. 8.

MINNEAPOLIS — After two years off, an important Gala is back in person this year... that works to support families forced to live away from home while their child gets medical treatment.

Ronald McDonald House Charities, Upper Midwest (RMHC-UM) was founded in 1979 in a small house near the University of Minnesota's East Bank campus.

Chef Daniel Green, an internationally known chef, cookbook author and television personality, will emcee the event.

He joined KARE 11 News Saturday for a preview and a recipe!

Surf and Turf by Chef Daniel Green

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

4 filet mignon steaks

8-10 basil leaves

½ C olive oil

½ clove garlic

4 lobster tails

Instructions:

Season steaks with salt and pepper and pan sear for 4-6 minutes each side; set aside.

Blend basil leaves with olive oil and garlic.

Poach lobster tails for 6 to 8 minutes in boiling water, covered.

Plate lobster and steak along with grilled vegetables and top with basil oil.

