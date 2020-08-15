You can celebrate Shark Week right here in Minnesota at Mall of America's SEA LIFE.

You can celebrate Shark Week at Minnesota's largest aquarium. SEA LIFE at Mall of America has 20 types of sharks!

You can come within inches of 9-foot sand tiger sharks, 14-foot sawfish and sea turtles.

Learn what is involved in feeding and caring for sharks. You can also learn fun facts, such as the likelihood of being killed by a shark attack is less than being struck by lightning.

At SEA LIFE, you can visit the 300-foot long Ocean Tunnel and watch fish and sharks and other species swim.

For each guest who tags SEA LIFE in their shark selfie or any other social media post during their visit, the aquarium will donate a ticket for entrance to a local health care worker.