Celebrating Dog Days Westonka

MOUND, Minn. — Animal lovers are celebrating one of their favorite festivals of the year in Mound.
Dog Days Westonka takes place on Saturday, August 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Surfside Park.
The event kicks off at 9 a.m. with the blessing of the animals and then the annual pet costume parade.
There will also be a cutest puppy contest, paddle-boarding with your dog demonstrations, police dog demonstration by Officer Eric and K9 Mattis from Minnetonka Police, food trucks, and music provided by Tom Burnevik of "TomTyme".
Proceeds will benefit pet-related projects in the community and the Eli Hart Memorial Playground.
At the new attraction called Kitty Corner, there will be cat-related products and services.
Justin M. Anderson, the author of "Saving Stripes: A Kitty's Story," will be there all day signing books.
Money raised through sales of the book is being donated to the Maui Humane Society in light of the devastating fires that have destroyed Lahaina, Anderson's grandmother's hometown.
