RECIPE: Kowalski's Markets Tenderloin Sliders

MINNEAPOLIS — This year marks a big milestone for a local grocery store chain in the Twin Cities.

Kowalski's Markets is celebrating 40 years of serving the community.

Family favorite recipes are an iconic part of the brand, from Grandma Betty's Chip Dip and Aunt Nettie's Potato Salad to Mary Anne's Coffee Cake - to name a few.

Kowalski's 40th anniversary celebration is happening on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at all locations across the metro.

Kowalski's Culinary Director, Rachael Perron, joined KARE 11 Saturday to share a tasty appetizer or meal.

Recipe: Family favorite tenderloin sliders

(Serves 4)

2 lbs. Kowalski's Kobe-Style Akaushi Beef Tenderloin Steak

8 Kowalski's Pretzel Dinner Rolls (from the Bakery Department), split horizontally

Kowalski's Butter, at room temperature, as needed for toasting the buns

kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski's Black Peppercorns, to taste

Kowalski's Extra Virgin Olive Oil, as needed

2 handfuls (approx.) baby arugula

Kowalski's Balsamic Vinegar, to taste

½ cup (approx.) Kowalski's Signature Salsa di Parma Spread (from the Deli Grab & Go Case)

Cut tenderloin into 16 evenly sized slices (about 2 oz. each); set aside.

On a stovetop or grill, preheat a cast iron skillet over medium-high heat.

Spread cut sides of buns with butter; toast in skillet cut-side down until golden-brown (about 2 min.). Set toasted buns aside.

Working in batches, place steak pieces between a couple of pieces of parchment or waxed paper; use a meat mallet or heavy rolling pin to gently pound each piece less than ½" thick.

Season steaks with salt and pepper on all sides.

Heat a bit of oil in the skillet used to toast the buns; add steaks to the skillet and cook to desired doneness (1-3 min.), turning occasionally.

Remove steaks from heat; set aside.

While steaks rest, place arugula in a medium mixing bowl; drizzle with oil and vinegar to taste. Season with salt and pepper; set salad aside.

Place 2 pieces of steak on each bottom bun.

Divide Salsa di Parma evenly between sandwiches; top evenly with salad.