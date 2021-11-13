Celebrity music photographer Rob Shanahan pays tribute to late Charlie Watts

Minnesota native Rob Shanahan is a photographer to the stars-- the rock stars, that is.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Minnesota native Rob Shanahan is a photographer to the stars-- the rock stars, that is.

Shanahan has gone from Norwood Young America in Carver County, MN to working with the biggest names in the music industry. He's also a keynote speaker, and has spoken for many large corporations.

His coffee table book "VOLUME 1," with foreword by Ringo Starr, is 240 pages of his photos of the world’s biggest music stars. "VOLUME 2" will be released soon in February 2022.

Most recently, Shanahan's work was featured in a tribute to late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts in Modern Drummer Magazine.