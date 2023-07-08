RECIPE: Blue Corn Pancakes

ST PAUL, Minn. — Centro restaurant group is marking three months in its newest location, Centro and Everywhen in Highland Park in St. Paul. It's the third location for Centro, but the first in St. Paul, and features a dual concept under one roof.
The restaurant recently launched a brunch menu served on Saturdays and Sundays. Food and Beverage Director Tye Sullivan stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to demonstrate one of the dishes.
Blue Corn Pancakes
Ingredients:
- 864g Gluten free Flour
- 755g Blue Corn Masa
- 83g Baking Powder
- 26g Baking Soda
- 29g Kosher Salt
- 336g Granulated Sugar
- Sift together
To Make Batter:
- 1000g Milk
- 150g Whole Egg
- 750g Dry Mix
- 100g Melted Butter
- Mix all
Chili Agave Syrup:
- 1 Morita Chili
- 1 Pasilla Chili
- 1 Arbol Chili
- 1 Cinnamon Stick
- 1 Star Anise
- 24 fl oz Agave Nectar Syrup
- Simmer for 20 minutes
Macerated Blueberries:
- 3 pints blueberries
- 2 Limes, juiced and zested
- 1/2 cup powdered sugar
