RECIPE: Blue Corn Pancakes

Centro and Everywhen in St. Paul shares a recipe from its brunch menu.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Centro restaurant group is marking three months in its newest location, Centro and Everywhen in Highland Park in St. Paul. It's the third location for Centro, but the first in St. Paul, and features a dual concept under one roof.

The restaurant recently launched a brunch menu served on Saturdays and Sundays. Food and Beverage Director Tye Sullivan stopped by KARE 11 Saturday to demonstrate one of the dishes.

Blue Corn Pancakes

Ingredients:

864g Gluten free Flour

755g Blue Corn Masa

83g Baking Powder

26g Baking Soda

29g Kosher Salt

336g Granulated Sugar

Sift together

To Make Batter:

1000g Milk

150g Whole Egg

750g Dry Mix

100g Melted Butter

Mix all

Chili Agave Syrup:

1 Morita Chili

1 Pasilla Chili

1 Arbol Chili

1 Cinnamon Stick

1 Star Anise

24 fl oz Agave Nectar Syrup

Simmer for 20 minutes

Macerated Blueberries:

3 pints blueberries

2 Limes, juiced and zested

1/2 cup powdered sugar

