Centro restaurant opens second location and launches Crunch Brunch

MINNEAPOLIS — Northeast Minneapolis restaurant Centro added a new location last month.

The new restaurant is on south Minneapolis' famous Eat Street.

It is at the former site of the Wedge Table at 2412 Nicollet Ave.

The Centro Crunch Brunch recently launched and it's available Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Sundays they have a disco DJ.

Owner, Jami Olson, and Food and Beverage Director, Tye Sullivan, joined KARE 11 News Saturday to show off the menu.

