Enjoy this recipe for simple, homemade apple cinnamon pancakes.

Chef Donny started the College Cook as a catering business for college students at UW Madison.

Soon after that, Chef Donny bought a one-way ticket to Thailand for what he calls "The College Cook wold tour" in which he cooked his way through Asia for four months.

This led the young chef to a job at Barstool Sports.

Earlier this year, he competed and was runner up on the Food Network show, Chopped.

While Chef Donny lives in New York City, he's currently spending this time with his parents in Edina.

The recipe for Chef Donny's apple cinnamon pancake is

1 Cup self-rising flour

1 cup milk

1 apple

1 tbsp cinnamon