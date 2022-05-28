Chicken Afghani recipe for Memorial Day grilling

Mish Sen's mission is to lower the barrier for cooking Indian food at home.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Her mission is to lower the barrier to cooking Indian food at home.

Mish will be donating 10% of her book sales to giveindia.org, an organization that helps with food security among children and abandoned elderly people.

She joined KARE 11 Saturday to demonstrate how some delicious Indian food can be made quickly and easily right on the grill.

Chicken Afghani

Chicken pieces marinated to perfection with ginger, garlic, and garam masala, then grilled until crispy golden-brown and deliciously smokey. Enjoy this easy-to-prep, protein-packed dish with fresh red onion rings and coriander-mint chutney.

Prep Time 10-15 minutes

Cook Time: as per your grill

Difficulty Level: Very easy

Diet tag: High protein, gluten-free

Servings: 4

Marinating time: 1 hour to overnight

Ingredients

1 tablespoon garam masala

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

2 pounds boneless chicken thighs or chicken breast, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 cup (250 ml) heavy cream

1 teaspoon salt or to taste

1 tablespoon green chili paste or to taste (optional)

Cooking oil for greasing

Instructions

In a bowl, mix heavy cream, salt, green chili paste (if using), black pepper, ginger-garlic paste, and garam masala. Add chicken and mix well. Cover and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour, preferably overnight. Thread through skewers and grill at about 375 degrees F for 10-15 minutes. Alternatively, heat a grill pan over medium heat and brush with oil. Add chicken and cook on both sides for 8 to 10 minutes or until golden brown, nicely charred and cooked through.

5. Place chicken on a platter and serve with onion rings and mint chutney or any condiment of choice.

Notes & Tips: For the green chili paste, crush 1-2 green chilies with mortar and pestle.

Get more recipes: