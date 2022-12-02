Recipes from KARE11 Saturday hosts' chili cookoff

Chili is a great game day dish, so we thought let's have a friendly Saturday Chili Showdown and there's something for everybody.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — One of the top foods to make for the Super Bowl is chili.

The KARE 11 Saturday News started a competition on who has the best recipe for chili.

Here is Bobby Jensen's chipotle bourbon pumpkin chili:

This Pumpkin Chili is the best I've ever had. It's warm, comforting and creamy from the pumpkin. It's also 100% vegetarian, and you won't miss the meat!

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon grapeseed oil

1 medium onion, minced

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 red pepper, diced

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ cup bourbon

14 ounce can of pumpkin, NOT pumpkin pie mix

28 ounce can of crushed tomatoes

19 ounce can of kidney beans

19 ounce can of navy beans, or a combination of your favorite beans

1 small butternut squash, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 tablespoon chipotle peppers pureed with adobo sauce

2 cups of corn, cut from 2 cobs or frozen

Optional garnishes: grated white cheddar, green onions, chili powder

INSTRUCTIONS

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat. Add the onion and sauté until it is soft and brown, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic and red pepper and continue to cook until the red pepper is soft, about 5 minutes. Add the chili powder, cumin, and sea salt and let it cook for 1 minute more.

Add the bourbon and bring the pot to a boil. Add the canned pumpkin, crushed tomatoes, kidney beans, navy beans, butternut squash, pureed chipotle peppers and 2 cups of water and stir the pot well. Cover the pot and bring it to a boil then reduce the heat and let the chili simmer for 30 minutes, or until the butternut squash is tender. Add the corn to the pot and let it cook for 5 minutes. Season to taste with sea salt.

Serve the pumpkin chili with the cheddar, green onions, and chili powder, if using.

