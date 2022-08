The show runs July 29 through Aug. 14.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The acrobats and performers of Circus Juventas take their audience on a high-flying story for their summer show, Confetti.

The show runs July 29 through Aug. 14. Shows are held under the Circus Juventas Big Top at 1270 Montreal Avenue in St. Paul.