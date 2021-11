MINNEAPOLIS — A new lounge at Huntington Bank Stadium offers an elite game day experience even for the most casual of Minnesota Gophers fans.

Welcome to Club Cambria -- a 20,000 square foot space with two bars, concessions, expanded menu, multiple fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and access to the outdoor club seating.

According to a press release, there are close to 1,300 seats all located between the 25-yard lines with padded seats and it will be used for numerous non football-related events.