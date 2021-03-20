Get the first look of spring at the annual Como Zoo Park & Conservatory Spring Flower Show.

March 20th is the first official day of Spring and what better way to celebrate than with some vibrant Spring blooms? The Como Spring Flower Show opens today at 10 a.m.

The Sunken Garden in the Marjorie McNeely Conservatory offers beautiful floral shows, updated each season.

Yellow, purple-black, and white tulips will dominate this season's show. A variety of tall to small daffodils, fragrant hyacinths, and white lilies will add to the display.

The Spring Flower Show opens today and runs through May 2, 2021.