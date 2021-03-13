Right now air fryers are all the rage. Try out these new recipes from Coborn's using air fryers.

At this point, many people may be tired of cooking their own food at home. Others may be getting sick of take out, too. Luckily, the dietitians at Coborn’s are here to help with fun recipes to break you out of the late winter cooking rut.

These recipes also utilize air fryers -- a trendy gadget that can be used for far more than just fries.

One food that really benefits from air fryers' crisping effect is pork. Coborn’s dietitian Amy Petersen has some tips and insights for making pork the center of quick and nutritious meal ideas using this trendy, yet underutilized, appliance.

Crispy meat is popular in hot zone/street foods – but usually deep fried.

Because air fryers work by rapidly circulating hot air, they turn out crispy food in a short amount of time — without added calories or oils.

Cooking pork tenderloin in the air fryer makes it brown and crispy on the outside but juicy and tender on the inside.

And by using flavors from around the globe, at least we can travel with our tastebuds this winter.

The dietitians can also discuss converting traditional recipes to cook using an air fryer. The general guideline for pork and other meats is to lower the temperature by 25 degrees and the cook time by 20 percent when using an air fryer.

Here is a recipe for Aloha Pork Teriyaki Bowls from Coborn's in partnership with the National Pork Board.

Prep Time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 2 hours

Yield: 4 Servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 Lb. Pork Tenderloin, cut into 1-2” cubes

1/4 tsp. Kosher Salt

1/8 tsp. Freshly Ground Black Pepper

1/4 Cup Teriyaki Sauce

2 Kiwi, peeled and 1/4" dice

1 Roma Tomato, 1/4" dice

1 Lime, juiced, to taste

1 Red Pepper, 1/2” dice

1 Green Pepper, 1/2” dice

1 Red Onion, 1/2” dice

1/2 Cup Greek Yogurt

1 Lime, zested, divided

Water (as needed)

2 Cups Cooked Brown Rice

Cilantro, for garnish (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS: