Cooks of Crocus Hill recommend gifts for the chef in your life

It can be tough to find the perfect holiday gift for the loved one in your life.
But if that loved one loves the kitchen, then Cooks of Crocus Hill have some unique ideas to fill their stocking. Many of these items are local, allowing buyers to support small businesses in the process.
- Baker's Field Flour (Minneapolis) and Callebaut Chocolate, both for holiday baking
- Bellecour Bakery (Minneapolis) holiday pastries, for those chefs who also like to indulge in a delicious kitchen creation
- Peterson Meats (Osceola, Wisconsin), 30-day aged bone-in tenderloin. Pair it with a red wine for New Year's Eve.
- Helen Chen's Wok Set
- Marcus Samuelsson's new book, "The Rise: Black Cooks and the Soul of American Food"
- Kamado Joe Ceramic Grill
Cooks of Crocus Hill also offer gift cards and cooking classes, as well as more kitchen recommendations, on their website.