x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Saturday

Cooks of Crocus Hill merges with Bellecour Bakery

Two big Twin Cities foodie brands have mixed together to make Cooks | Bellecour.
Credit: KARE 11

EDINA, Minn. — This week it became official. Twin Cities cooking school and culinary shop, Cooks of Crocus Hill and Gavin Kaysen's Bellecour Bakery, have merged to form a single brand: Cooks | Bellecour.  

A brand new location at 3934 Market Street just opened in Edina.

Co-owner, Karl Benson, joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss the two brands joining forces.

Related Articles

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Highlights from KARE 11 Saturday | May 27

Before You Leave, Check This Out