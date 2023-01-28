'Coolest Celebration on Earth' embraces weekend chill

For the 137th time, the St. Paul Winter Carnival is off and running.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The St. Paul Winter Carnival is off and running for the 137th time.

The annual winter celebration, dubbed the "Coolest Celebration on Earth," built its reputation dealing with this weekend's type of frigid temperatures.

The 10-day event will push through single digits and sub-zero temps like it does every winter since 1886.

Some of the highlights of the Winter Carnival include the King Boreas Grande Day Parade on Saturday, Jan. 28 followed by the Vulcan Victory Torchlight Parade on the following Saturday, Feb. 4.

