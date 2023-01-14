CoV Edina unveils its new non-alcoholic cocktail menu

Restaurants and bars are increasingly offering non-alcoholic (NA) beverages, expanding their offerings and making them permanent fixtures on their menus all year round.
In fact, the NA spirit category grew 116% last year.
On Jan. 20, CōV Edina unveils its new NA menu at the NA Menu Launch Event with Zero Proof Collective.
BERRY, BERRY CōV
Makes one zero-proof cocktail
3/4 cup of ice (melts to 3 oz.)
2 oz. Abstinence Cape Citrus premium distilled nonalcoholic spirit
2 oz. pureed fresh strawberries, unsweetened
2 oz. unsweetened cranberry juice
2 tsp. fresh lime juice
1 tsp. pure maple syrup
2–3 drops of liquid monkfruit or other healthy sweetener
2 oz. carbonated water
Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake well. Pour into 12 oz. highball glass and garnish with a sprig of mint and a whole fresh strawberry.
Bright & Windy
Makes one zero-proof cocktail
3/4 cup of ice (melts to 3 oz.)
2 oz. Ritual Gin Alternative
4 oz. ginger beer
2 tsp. fresh lime juice
2.5 oz. carbonated water
Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker, and shake well. Pour into 12 oz. highball glass, and garnish with a lime wheel and three juniper berries.
More information on the event:
• Get your tickets for CoV Edina's NA Menu Launch Event with Zero Proof Collective at Event Bright: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zpc-and-cov-edinas-nonalcoholic-menu-launch-event-tickets-503046063317
• Friday, January 20, 5:00-7:30pm
• Cost $30 provides full access to the NA menu
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist: