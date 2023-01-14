x
CoV Edina unveils its new non-alcoholic cocktail menu

What better month to launch a new NA cocktail menu than "Dry January!"
Credit: KARE 11

Restaurants and bars are increasingly offering non-alcoholic (NA) beverages, expanding their offerings and making them permanent fixtures on their menus all year round.

In fact, the NA spirit category grew 116% last year. 

On Jan. 20, CōV Edina unveils its new NA menu at the NA Menu Launch Event with Zero Proof Collective.

BERRY, BERRY CōV

Makes one zero-proof cocktail

    3/4 cup of ice (melts to 3 oz.)

    2 oz. Abstinence Cape Citrus premium distilled nonalcoholic spirit

    2 oz. pureed fresh strawberries, unsweetened

    2 oz. unsweetened cranberry juice

    2 tsp. fresh lime juice

    1 tsp. pure maple syrup

    2–3 drops of liquid monkfruit or other healthy sweetener

    2 oz. carbonated water

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake well. Pour into 12 oz. highball glass and garnish with a sprig of mint and a whole fresh strawberry.

Bright & Windy

Makes one zero-proof cocktail

    3/4 cup of ice (melts to 3 oz.)

    2 oz. Ritual Gin Alternative

    4 oz. ginger beer

    2 tsp. fresh lime juice

    2.5 oz. carbonated water

Combine ingredients in a cocktail shaker, and shake well. Pour into 12 oz. highball glass, and garnish with a lime wheel and three juniper berries.

More information on the event:

•    Get your tickets for CoV Edina's  NA Menu Launch Event with Zero Proof Collective at Event Bright: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/zpc-and-cov-edinas-nonalcoholic-menu-launch-event-tickets-503046063317

•    Friday, January 20, 5:00-7:30pm

•    Cost $30 provides full access to the NA menu 

