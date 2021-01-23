Craft and Crew Hospitality is hosting these cold games with hot drinks.

Craft and Crew Hospitality owns five dog-friendly restaurants in the Twin Cities. This winter, the group is hosting Craft and Crew Ice Games at The Block in St. Louis Park and The Howe in South Minneapolis.

Blocks of ice from MN Ice Company have been turned into outdoor games which are in both The Block's and the Howe's parking lots.

Guests must be 21+. There's a $20 pre-paid, reservation fee for groups of 2 to 8 people. Groups have a 60-minute reservation for Ice Games.

Guests can play beer pong or bags (made of ice!).

Each person in the group will receive one smore kit, which includes graham crackers, chocolate, marshmallows and a roasting stick.

Each group will also receive two "All Inclusive Resort" cocktails with Red Bull Tropical and Maestro Dobel Tequila.

A special hot drink and food menu is available to guests of the experience.

The ice games take place Monday-Friday 4pm-8pm, Saturday-Sunday 12pm-8pm.

For more information, visit craftandcrew.com.