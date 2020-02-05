Green Goddess Dressing
¼ cup of tarragon
¼ cup basil
¼ cup chives
¼ cup of parsley
1 clove garlic
2 filets of anchovy – optional
3 tbs olive oil
1 tbs lemon juice or kalamansi citrus vinegar
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
- Salt and pepper to taste
In a medium sized Cuisinart or a blender, combine the first 8 ingredients. Everything before the mayo. After things have chopped up nicely, add the mayo and yogurt. Bled everything until you have desired consistency. Salt and pepper to taste.
For the Sandwich
- ¼ cucumber, thinly sliced
- 1 Avocado, sliced
- Sliced, poached or chopped chicken
- Sliced multigrain bread ciabatta roll
- Arugula or crispy salad greens of your choice
- 1 handful of sprouts, any variety of your liking will work
Toast or warm the bread. Spread a hefty layer of the green goddess dressing on the insides of the bread. Stack the ingredients. Cover, cut in half and enjoy!
RELATED: Hawaiian Teriyaki Chicken Bowls