Crispy, green goddess chicken sandwich

Enjoy this recipe provided by Cooks of Crocus Hill.

Green Goddess Dressing

¼ cup of tarragon

¼ cup basil

¼ cup chives

¼ cup of parsley

1 clove garlic

2 filets of anchovy – optional

3 tbs olive oil

1 tbs lemon juice or kalamansi citrus vinegar

  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt
  • Salt and pepper to taste

In a medium sized Cuisinart or a blender, combine the first 8 ingredients.  Everything before the mayo.  After things have chopped up nicely, add the mayo and yogurt.  Bled everything until you have desired consistency.  Salt and pepper to taste.

For the Sandwich

  • ¼  cucumber, thinly sliced
  • 1 Avocado, sliced
  • Sliced, poached or chopped chicken
  • Sliced multigrain bread ciabatta roll
  • Arugula or crispy salad greens of your choice
  • 1 handful of sprouts, any variety of your liking will work

Toast or warm the bread.  Spread a hefty layer of the green goddess dressing on the insides of the bread.  Stack the ingredients.  Cover, cut in half and enjoy!

