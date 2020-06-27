Critical financial advice during this turbulent time

For advice on how to ride out challenges, KARE 11’s Karla Hult sat down with the Founder and CEO of Forethought Planning, Shannon Foreman.

MINNEAPOLIS — We read the headlines and hear the reports almost every day: our finances have been riding a rollercoaster during this turbulent time.

For advice on how to ride out the challenges, KARE 11’s Karla Hult sat down with the Founder and CEO of Forethought Planning, Shannon Foreman.

Foreman offers basic but critical advice that begins with planning. For more information about her unique firm that specializes in women and people of color, just head over to Forethought Planning's website.

About Forethought Planning:

Shannon founded Forethought Planning with the dream to radically change how people consume their financial education and feel financially empowered! She is honored to serve her clients as their trusted advisor and customize teams to fit their overall needs with financial planning, wealth management and coaching.

She is dedicated in meeting clients where they are in their financial and life cycle. Shannon strongly believes that money is personal and the physical, mental, relational and financial aspects of your life need to work in harmony.

In addition, Shannon is dedicated to creating a company that is a welcoming and supportive culture for women and people of color who want to work in the financial industry.

Shannon comes with over 13 years of financial industry experience and over a decade of coaching and leadership experience.

In her personal time, Shannon enjoys fitness, volunteering, cooking, laughing with her kiddos and husband, as well as being in nature and personal development

Self-care is a huge topic of conversation throughout the client experience at Forethought and Shannon wants to lead by example.