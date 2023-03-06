Culture Quest's Ukraine special

An Emmy-nominated national television series on PBS called Culture Quest looks at life through the lens of the world's artists.

ST PAUL, Minn. — It has been nearly a year and a half since Ukraine has been at war with Russia and even among the destruction you can always find bits of hope and beauty.

The show recently went to Ukraine to film a one-hour special and you can see it on TPT.

The host and producer of Culture Quest, Ian Grant, lives in St. Louis Park and joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss the special.

