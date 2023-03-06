Culture Quest's Ukraine special

ST PAUL, Minn. — It has been nearly a year and a half since Ukraine has been at war with Russia and even among the destruction you can always find bits of hope and beauty.
An Emmy-nominated national television series on PBS called Culture Quest looks at life through the lens of the world's artists, artisans, and keepers of culture.
The show recently went to Ukraine to film a one-hour special and you can see it on TPT.
The host and producer of Culture Quest, Ian Grant, lives in St. Louis Park and joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss the special.
Watch more KARE11 Saturday:
Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.