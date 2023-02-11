Dating with dogs fundraiser on Valentine's Day

First dates might be a lot less intimidating (and a lot more interesting) if you could bring your dog along for emotional support. A local rescue is making it all happen on Tuesday!
Ruff Start Rescue is holding a singles social and fundraising event at Forgotten Star Brewery in Fridley.
Brittany Murnan from Ruff Start Rescue joined KARE 11 Saturday to offer details about the Valentine's Day fundraiser.
