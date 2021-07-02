Dave Schwartz tries out the flying trapeze

Tickets for Circus Juventas' show “Galaxium” go on sale on July 5.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — Circus Juventas’ summer spectacular, Galaxium, is preparing to launch on July 30 through August 15, with 16 shows in total.

Tickets go on sale Monday, July 5 at 10 a.m. You can find them online at Ticketworks or at the Circus Juventas Box Office, 1270 Montreal Avenue, St. Paul, MN.

The outer space adventure show was originally planned for summer 2020 before safety concerns related to COVID-19 prompted organizers to postpone for one year.