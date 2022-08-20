Dawson Garcia comes home to play for Gophers

Garcia will be the first former McDonald's All-American to play for the Gophers since Kris Humphries in 2004.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — The University of Minnesota men's basketball team is getting a big boost this season, as Minnesota native Dawson Garcia is returning to his home state to play college ball.

Garcia was a McDonald's All-American at Prior Lake High school, scoring almost 2,100 points before college. He then went on to play for Marquette and North Carolina.

He will be the first former McDonald's All-American to play for the Gophers since Kris Humphries in 2004.

