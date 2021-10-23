Dead End Hayride scares up fun in the 'boo' business

The haunted hayride attraction in Wyoming, Minn. is taking pumpkin patches to a frightfully fun new level.

WYOMING, Minn. — A family-owned pumpkin patch in Wyoming, Minn. is scaring up some frightful fun once again this year with its haunted attraction, the Dead End Hayride.

Creator Jeremy Hastings built the attraction more than a decade ago on his family's 160-acre farm.

“I took inspiration from other veterans in the haunted attraction industry,” Hastings said. “You can do without the blood and the guts and the gore and be amazed at the creepiness and how impactful it can be.”

Now in its 12th season, the Dead End Hayride is adding a new prison-themed area, and updated special effects. Hastings also joins more than 160 actors each night in full make-up and costume.

In addition to the hayride, Hastings added a beer garden in 2019 and food trucks.

“It’s not just a haunted house. You can spend a full night out here,” Hastings said. “get some food, get some screams, and just enjoy the season.”

The attraction has won national attention from peers in the Halloween hayride industry, recently named one of the scariest in the Midwest by HauntWorld magazine.