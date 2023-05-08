Dellwood vineyard fights Alzheimer’s with fashion and wine

The event is the vineyard’s 3rd annual fundraiser for The Alzheimer’s Research Center at the Mayo Clinic.

Example video title will go here for this video

DELLWOOD, Minn. — But on August 9, that exact combination will be taking center stage at “An Evening of Fashion and Wine for Alzheimer’s” at 7 Vines Vineyard in Dellwood.

The event is the vineyard’s 3rd annual fundraiser for The Alzheimer’s Research Center at the Mayo Clinic. And the mission remains personal for the family who founded and runs this Dellwood treasure.

“My mom loved fashion and she loved wine. She was the most elegant, graceful and kind woman. She had no known risk factor or family history of this disease. It simply arrived and changed everything. She was young when she passed at only 71 years old,” said 7 Vines Vineyard President Janee Peltier Katz, whose mother, Arlie Peltier, passed away in 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Peltier Katz also noted that this year’s event will further celebrate her mother’s love of fashion – and this critical need for research – by featuring a luxury-curated fashion show by Grant Whitaker Creative. The show will pair high-end fashions from Martin Patrick 3 in Minneapolis with award-winning wines from the vineyard’s own collection.

“We are really taking it up a notch this year,” said Peltier Katz.

The vineyard also honors Arlie, year-round, by raising money for Alzheimer’s research through their award-winning wine, “Reminisce.” The red blend wine is made from rare vines more than a century old. Peltier Katz emphasized how the wine’s very components capture the essence and beauty of time.

“Our hope at 7 Vines is that someday there will be a cure for this disease and that families will not have to endure the struggle, heartache and despair of watching a loved one battle Alzheimer’s. By enjoying our Reminisce, you are helping make a difference in honor of Arlie and so many others who have been touched by this disease. We are taking action and we thank you for your support,” Peltier Katz shared.

7 Vines Vineyard is located in Dellwood, Minnesota, 20 miles northeast of the Twin Cities. It is set on close to 200 acres, 10 of which grow more than 7000 vines to bottle a collection of handcrafted, award-winning Minnesota wine each year.

Watch more local news: