This Delta Air Line program collects and donates wheelchairs.

Delta Air Line's is working to bring awareness to the global need for wheelchairs through its Wheels Up program.

The program encourages people to donate used wheelchairs, walkers, crutches and canes that are then restored to like-new condition and distributed to under-resourced and developing countries.

The World Health Organization estimates that 75 million people worldwide need a wheelchair. In developing countries, people with disabilities are often shunned and isolated from society, but a wheelchair removes the stigma and can lift someone up into a seat of dignity and opportunity.

It's also estimated that each year in the U.S., more than 100,000 wheelchairs end up in landfills. Delta can take them and give them to someone who is in great need.

Today, Delta is having a wheelchair collection drive at 7500 Airline Drive, Minneapolis, MN 55450. It goes from 10 am - 2 pm