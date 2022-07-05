Derby fun at Canterbury Park

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — If you can't make it to Churchhill Downs you can still cheer on the ponies at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.
The local racetrack is holding its annual all-day party.
Racing analyst Angela Hermann joins KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the horses and the big party!
Angela also shares a recipe - and it's NOT the labor-intensive mint julep - but a simpler Bourbon Rickey - because bourbon goes with the Derby!
Bourbon Rickey
- 1 1/2 ounces bourbon
- 1/2 lime
- Sparkling water or club soda
Directions
- Fill a highball glass with ice.
- Squeeze the lime half into the glass. Turn it face up on top of the ice.
- Add the bourbon.
- Top with sparkling water.
- Stir to combine.
