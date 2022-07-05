x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
KARE11 Saturday

Derby fun at Canterbury Park

The local racetrack is holding its annual all-day party.

More Videos

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — If you can't make it to Churchhill Downs you can still cheer on the ponies at Canterbury Park in Shakopee.

The local racetrack is holding its annual all-day party.

Racing analyst Angela Hermann joins KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the horses and the big party!

Angela also shares a recipe - and it's NOT the labor-intensive mint julep - but a simpler Bourbon Rickey -     because bourbon goes with the Derby!

Bourbon Rickey

  • 1 1/2 ounces bourbon
  • 1/2 lime
  • Sparkling water or club soda

 

Directions

  • Fill a highball glass with ice.
  • Squeeze the lime half into the glass. Turn it face up on top of the ice.
  • Add the bourbon.
  • Top with sparkling water.
  • Stir to combine.

Related Articles

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist: