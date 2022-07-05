'Diary of a Wimpy Kid' author talks the new musical

The musical adaption of the book is currently playing at the Children's Theatre Company through June 18.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — The author of "Dairy of a Wimpy Kid" and more than a dozen other children's books joined KARE 11 Saturday to talk about the musical adaption of his hit book series.

Jeff Kinney recently watched the musical version of his book series, which focuses on the trials and tribulations of middle school life, drama and humor.

The play is currently playing at the Children's Theatre Company through June 18 and tickets can be found online here.

Editor's Note: Watch the video above for the full interview.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: