Connecting and supporting youth: DinoMights hosts run at Lake Nokomis

Learn more about this local organization and its upcoming 5K and 10K Run/Walk.

MINNEAPOLIS — The DinoMights organization centers around connecting with youth from their early elementary years through high school graduation.

It provides them with the support they need to become self-assured, competent adults.

Using hockey as an incentive, DinoMights provides academic tutoring, mentoring, computer instruction, community service, camp and other activities to fulfill the mission to develop physical, academic, social and spiritual excellence.

On Saturday, May 22, you can support DinoMights by participating in the 2021 Billy Lindsay 5K/10K Run/Walk, presented by Hiway Credit Union. The run begins at 9 a.m. at Lake Nokomis.