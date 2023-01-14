x
DNR offers up Take A Kid Ice Fishing Weekend

The three-day event, Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16, is a great time to learn how to ice fish.

ST PAUL, Minn. — We live in the land of 10,000 lakes, but lots of kids have never gone ice fishing.

The DNR is aiming to change that with the Take A Kid Ice Fishing Weekend.

During the three-day weekend, Saturday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 16, any Minnesota resident can go ice fishing for free if fishing with a child 15 years old or younger. 

"Residents fish or spear fish for free when accompanied by a child age 15 or under," according to the DNR website.

