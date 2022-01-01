'Dry January' | Doc discusses the many health benefits

Obviously your liver will thank you, but Dr. Katherine Anschutz from Allina health joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss other benefits.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — It seems like with each passing year, the phrase "Dry January" gets more popular.

The idea is to abstain from alcohol for the month of January, especially if you've overindulged during the holiday season.

Obviously your liver will thank you, but there are a number of other health benefits.

Dr. Katherine Anschutz from Allina health joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss other reasons Dry January might be a good idea.

Visit Allina Health on their website for more information.

Watch more local news: