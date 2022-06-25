Minneapolis' Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Ensemble headlines international concert to help Ukraine

Folk song and dance groups representing cultures from Poland, Ukraine, Japan, Peru and more will be a part of Saturday's international concert.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MINNEAPOLIS — In order to support humanitarian efforts in Ukraine, more than 20 folk song and dance groups from around the world are holding an international concert in Minneapolis.

During KARE 11 Saturday, Alina Jambor, the assistant director for the Dolina Polish Folk Dancers, talked about the concert and what attendees can expect.

The Cheremosh Ukrainian Dance Ensemble also performed during Saturday's show. Their entire performance can be seen in the video above.

The concert will be held at the Ukrainian American Community Center located at 301 NE Main Street, Minneapolis, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, June 25.

Donations can also be made online here.

Editor's Note: Watch the video above for more information.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday: