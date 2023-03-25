Donnie Smith Bike Show & Swap Meet returns to RiverCentre

ST PAUL, Minn. — Some of the best choppers, custom cruisers and more will be on display this weekend at RiverCentre when the Donnie Smith Bike Show & Swap Meet returns for its 34th year.
The event features vendors from across the region in the the largest custom bike show in the Midwest.
Rod Woodruff, president and CEO of Sturgis Buffalo Chip, said his company will be among the companies on hand to meet motorcycle enthusiasts and answer questions. Sturgis Buffalo Chip will also unveil two custom bikes from two of the biggest names in motorcycle manufacturing: Harley-Davidson and Indian Motorcycle. Customized by renowned Arlen Ness Motorcycles and Lloyd'z Garage, the bike will be auctioned during Sturgis Buffalo Chip's Legends Ride charity event in August in Deadwood, South Dakota, with proceeds supporting the Special Olympics.
The Donnie Smith Bike Show & Swap Meet runs Saturday, March 25 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and against Sunday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at RiverCentre.
