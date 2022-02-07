Downtown Minneapolis to host U.S. Fencing National Championships

From July 2 through 11, the Minneapolis Convention Center will host the U.S. Fencing National Championships.

MINNEAPOLIS — Ahead of the U.S. Fencing National Championships coming to Minneapolis, the Twin Cities Fencing Club's coach and athletes joined KARE 11 Saturday to discuss the Olympic sport and what people should know about it.

Coach Kate Hanna and athletes Angelica Xiong and Sofia Stoeckel also talked about the Twin Cities Fencing Club, which is based in St. Paul.

The Minneapolis Convention Center will host the national championships from July 2 through July 7. For more information about the championships' schedule of events, click or tap here.

