Dry January? There's a mocktail for that!

Heading for a "Dry January?" Craft "mocktail" maker KUL MOCKS is here to help you out.

After a lot of holiday indulgence, a popular practice in January is to abstain from alcohol.

It's called Dry January, and there's a local company who is ready to help you out with that.

KUL MOCKS is a women-owned craft "mocktail" maker based out of Roberts, Wisconsin that is now available across Minnesota.

CEO and Founder Danielle Goss says she is a registered dietitian by trade who launched into the business following inspiration she and her husband received while they were expecting their first child.

"When my husband and I found out we were expecting our first child, we quickly started to look for alcohol free beverage options that felt fun and social that I could drink in social settings or in the comfort of my own home," Danielle says. "We were bummed when we couldn’t find many options. I spent the 2019 summer crafting my own mocktails."

Goss says by the summer of 2020, and with new addition of baby Macy in the picture, she was ready to bring her craft mocktail line KUL MOCKS to consumers.

"We’ve learned so much over the last year and a half about all the people looking to entertain the idea [of] drinking less or not drinking alcohol at all due to a wide variety of reasons," she says. "Cutting back or passing on the booze doesn’t need to be boring. KUL MOCKS Craft Mocktails are perfect for anyone who’s looking to have a great tasting cocktail experience, just without the alcohol!"