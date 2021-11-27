Duluth Winter Village returns this December

The annual two-day winter market will be held outside at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center's Harbor Drive along Lake Superior.

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Winter Village returns this year but it will be at a new location. The annual two-day winter market will be held outside at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center's Harbor Drive along Lake Superior.

The event, which is free to attend, will be held Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and gives people the opportunity to support small businesses and Duluth regional businesses with their holiday shopping.

According to a press release, this year will feature a free outdoor skating rink – open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – live music, expanded indoor dining area, a 20-foot decorated tree, indoor family areas and, of course, Lift Bride views.