Duluth Winter Village returns this December

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Winter Village returns this year but it will be at a new location. The annual two-day winter market will be held outside at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center's Harbor Drive along Lake Superior.
The event, which is free to attend, will be held Dec. 4 and Dec. 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and gives people the opportunity to support small businesses and Duluth regional businesses with their holiday shopping.
According to a press release, this year will feature a free outdoor skating rink – open from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. – live music, expanded indoor dining area, a 20-foot decorated tree, indoor family areas and, of course, Lift Bride views.
"Five years in, we’ve fine-tuned great parts of the Winter Village experience, but a new location has its own set of challenges and opportunities. We look forward to working with DECC staff to provide a memorable Winter Village experience," said Mallory Moore, Duluth Winter Village president and co-founder of Duluth Loves Local. “We’re excited to take advantage of the new location to enhance what’s available at the Winter Village. As always, we have some fun surprises in store for this year.”