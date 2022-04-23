During Earth Day, volunteers from Great River Greening bring biodiversity to neighborhoods

MINNEAPOLIS — With Earth Day here, about 80 volunteers from Great River Greening are working to bring more biodiversity and improve the habitat on an 18-acre property between a high school and a residential neighborhood in Eden Prairie.
During KARE 11 Saturday, officials and volunteers from Great River Greening spoke about the group's efforts and what it means on Earth Day.
