Earl Giles Restaurant & Distillery now open in northeast Minneapolis

The 18,000-foot space offers up a full menu, delicious cocktails and a unique drink-making experience.

GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — A project four years in the making, Earl Giles Restaurant and Distillery is now open in northeast Minneapolis.

Earl Giles is throwing a Grand Opening party on Saturday, Nov. 5 to celebrate, and the public is invited to stop by to sample food and drinks and check out the brand-new 18,000-foot space.

The concept is more than a restaurant - you can take tours and classes, and even host events inside Earl Giles.

Nick Kosevich, who leads "The Drinks Apothecary Cocktail Experience" at Earl Giles, joined KARE 11 Saturday to stir up some delicious drinks and talk more about what makes the new restaurant and distillery so unique.

