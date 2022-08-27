Fuss-free baking meaning it only requires a bowl and whisk, comes together quickly, and uses easy to find ingredients.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Jessie Sheehan is the queen of easy-peasy baking.

The actress-turned-lawyer-turned cookbook writer honed her skills at Brooklyn's beloved Baked bakery.

She joined KARE 11 News Saturday to share a recipe:

Easiest ever (no, really) Rainbow Sprinkle Snacking Cake with Cream Cheese Glaze

Makes one 8-inch round cake

Active time: 15 minutes

Bake time: 45 minutes

Cooking spray or softened unsalted butter for pan

For the Cake:

1 ½ cups (195 g) all-purpose flour

1 cup (200 g) granulated sugar

3 tablespoons rainbow sprinkles, plus more for decorating

1 teaspoon baking soda

¾ teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup (237 ml) cold tap water

5 tablespoons (75 ml) vegetable oil

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon white vinegar

For the Glaze:

3 ounces (85 g) cream cheese, at room temperature

½ cup (60 g) confectioners’ sugar

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

2 tablespoons whole milk

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Heat the oven to 350°F. Grease an 8-inch round cake pan with cooking spray or softened butter. Line the bottom with parchment paper.

To make the cake, whisk together the flour, granulated sugar, sprinkles, baking soda, and salt in a large bowl. Whisk in the water, oil, vanilla, and vinegar until fully incorporated and smooth. The batter will be thin. Pour it into the prepared pan and bake for 45 minutes, rotating at the halfway point.

Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 to 15 minutes, then invert the cake onto a cooling rack, right side up, running a knife around the edges if it resists. Let cool to room temperature before glazing.

To make the glaze, gently whisk (so as not to send sugar flying around your kitchen) together the cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar, and salt in a medium bowl until combined and then vigorously whisk until smooth. Whisk in the milk and vanilla and spread decoratively over just the top of the cooled cake, leaving the outer edge and sides of the cake naked. Decorate with additional rainbow sprinkles. Refrigerate about 15 minutes to set the glaze before serving. Keep the cake, wrapped, in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Variations:

For an Easiest Ever (No, really . . . ) Chocolate Snacking Cake with Cream Cheese Glaze, omit the sprinkles, substitute light brown sugar for the granulated, whisk in ⅓ cup (27 g) Dutch-processed cocoa powder along with the flour, and add an additional tablespoon of vegetable oil. And for a full-on Vegan Easiest Ever (No, really . . . ) Rainbow Sprinkle Snacking Cake with Chocolate Almond Glaze, replace the cream cheese glaze with the Chocolate Almond Glaze.

