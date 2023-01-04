What to expect at Mara's Easter brunch

Last year, Mara was named "Restaurant of the Year" by The Star Tribune and Minnesota Monthly.

MINNEAPOLIS — One of the best restaurants in the Twin Cities is egg-cited for Easter this year!

On Easter Sunday, the restaurant, located inside the Four Seasons Hotel in downtown Minneapolis, will be hosting an egg-cellent brunch.

It includes an array of made-to-order savory options including a live carving station, seafood station, and egg station where chefs are making dishes to order.

On the sweet side, Mara's Executive Pastry Chef Eddy Dhenin is creating an elegant, show-stopping dessert display with treats like danishes, cakes, pies and mini desserts.

A champagne cart and Bloody Mary cart - with all of the fixings - will also be at the egg-stra special brunch.

