Easy homemade pickle recipe

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Homemade pickles are simple, easy and delicious.

They're ready after a short chill in the refrigerator and they keep for several weeks.

Laura Betker made pickles from a recipe shared by viewer Jeff Wilkening in the KARE 11 Grow with KARE Facebook group.

Refrigerator Pickles

6 c. vinegar

6 c. sugar

1/4 c. canning salt

1 tsp. turmeric

1 tsp. mustard seed

1 tsp. celery seed

Sliced med. onions (optional)

Red, yellow and orange mini peppers

Slice cucumbers thin, put in jars. Combine all other ingredients and boil, then pour over the sliced cucumbers. Store in refrigerator. Makes four 24. oz. jars.

