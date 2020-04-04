With minimal help from parents, kids can help themselves eat healthfully while they're learning from home.

Days look different now with many parents working from home and children engaging in distance learning. You can help yourself and your child by allowing them to make some easy, healthy lunches all on their own.

Empowering kids to help out in the kitchen can get them excited to help with preparing meals and snacks. It can also get them to try new foods and eventually make their own lunches with minimal supervision.

Coborn's provided these simple and healthy lunch ideas:

Mini Pizzas: (Whole wheat sandwich thin or whole grain English muffin + tomato sauce/pizza sauce + shredded cheese + lower sodium turkey pepperoni)

PB&J Kabobs:(Whole grain sandwich thins + natural creamy PB + sugar free blackberry jam; cut into small pieces and layered on a kabob with grapes in between each one)

Ham & Turkey Cracker Stackers: (Whole grain crackers + lower-sodium deli ham and turkey + provolone cheese)

Starting with a recipe is a good idea, but sometimes it's easier to use what items you have on hand. Just try to keep the five food groups in mind when making a plate so it look something like this:

½ plate fruits and veggies

¼ whole grains

¼ lean protein

+ dairy

=one balanced lunch!