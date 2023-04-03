Eat Street Crossing joins the Minneapolis culinary scene

Six concepts are teaming up in a historic building off Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — A delicious idea years in the making is set to open Saturday in Minneapolis.

Eat Street Crossing brings six concepts together under one historic roof off Nicollet Avenue. A grand opening celebration is set for Saturday, with a ribbon cutting and special events all day.

Five restaurants and a bar will share the space, which also includes a patio and private event area in the mezzanine level. The featured concepts include:

Sushi Dori : Meaning "Sushi Street" in Japanese, Sushi Dori features Izakaya-style and "street style" creative rolls, rice sandwiches and other snacks.

: Meaning "Sushi Street" in Japanese, Sushi Dori features Izakaya-style and "street style" creative rolls, rice sandwiches and other snacks. Ramen Shoten : Counter-style dining with a variety of new ramen options.

: Counter-style dining with a variety of new ramen options. Bebe Zito Burgers & Bebe Zito Ice Cream : A third location for the brand, after its original Uptown location and Malcolm Yard location that opened in 2021.

: A third location for the brand, after its original Uptown location and Malcolm Yard location that opened in 2021. Ouro Pizzaria : A new concept from the team behind Bebe Zito featuring Brazilian-style pizza.

: A new concept from the team behind Bebe Zito featuring Brazilian-style pizza. Chattime : A Taiwanese bubble tea shop.

: A Taiwanese bubble tea shop. ESC Bar: Featuring a rotating cocktail menu, including non-alcoholic and affordable options.

Zen Box Izakaya’s Lina Goh and John Ng first came up with the idea for Eat Street Crossing and shared it with some of their regulars. They then partnered with friends Ben Spangler and Gabriella Grant-Spangler of Bebe Zito and beverage director Trish Gavin to make the idea into a reality.

The building is housed in 15,000 square feet of space that was originally built as "Twin Cities Scenic Co." in 1895, and most recently was home to Old Arizona Studios.

Find Eat Street Crossing at 2819 Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis, near the corner of Nicollet and Cecil Newman Lane. Learn more about the location and dining options on the Eat Street Crossing website.

Watch more KARE11 Saturday:

Watch the latest coverage from KARE11 Saturday in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+