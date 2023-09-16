Edina shutting down 50th & France for car show

The car show features some of the best collector cars in the state, including classic, vintage, and exotic.

EDINA, Minn. — The Rotary Club of Edina and the 50th & France Business & Professional Association will host the 5th annual Edina Car Show on Saturday.

For the first time in the event's history, West 50th Street will be closed between France Avenue and Halifax Avenue South for spectators to stretch their legs.

The car show features some of the best collector cars in Minnesota, including classic, vintage, and exotic.

The event is free and goes from 12 to 4 p.m.